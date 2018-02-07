Jimmy Everage, 48, of Stedman died Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at his home.

He was born Jan. 19, 1970, in Hindman, Ky., to Bivian Holiday Everage and the late Robert Everage. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was a University of Kentucky Wildcats fan. On July 4, 1993, he married Laurie Frank Everage.

A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday in the sanctuary of Cokesbury United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mike Elliott officiating.

Survivors include his mother, Bivian Everage; his wife of 24 years, Laurie Everage; son, J. Everage; daughter, Laren Everage; brothers, Tony Everage and wife Tanna of Amburgey, Ky., Robbie Everage and wife Racheal of Elizabethtown, Ky.; sister, Casandra Isaac of Amburgey, Ky.; and a host of nieces and nephews, including Mark Frank of Baton Rouge, La.

Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at 11 a.m. at Cokebury United Methodist Church, 7536 Clinton Road, Stedman.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to North Carolina VA Nursing Home, 214 Cochran Ave., Fayetteville, NC 28301.

Arrangements by Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home.

