Jimmy Wilson Blackmon, 73

Jimmy Wilson Blackmon, age 73, of Four Oaks received his heavenly reward on Jan. 14, 2018, while surrounded by his family. He was born on March 30, 1944, to the late Henry Blackmon and Cartha Blackmon Barefoot of Four Oaks. Jimmy was a Godly husband, father, grandfather and brother. He served faithfully at Unity Free Will Baptist Church in many roles including Sunday School teacher, deacon and trustee. He devoted immense time and energy as one of the founders and longtime owners of Interstate Distributors, which served building supply companies in N.C., S.C. and Virginia. Jimmy retired in 2016 to spend more time with his loving family.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gayle Allen Blackmon of Four Oaks; his daughters, Beth Mukamal and husband Jeff of Raleigh, Gretta Minshew and husband Anthony of Raleigh; his son, Brent Wilson Blackmon and wife Melissa of Clayton; his grandchildren, Anna Mukamal, Andrew and Abby Minshew and Max, Jack and Sofie Blackmon; and his sisters, Jeanette Byrd and Janet Jackson.

A service to celebrate Jimmy’s life will be held at Unity Free Will Baptist Church, 104 W. Langdon Ave., Smithfield on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at 11 a.m. A time of visitation will precede the service from 10 to 11. Burial will follow in Bethel Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery on N.C. 96 in Four Oaks, N.C.

Memorial donations may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kenlyfs. com.

Jimmy Wilson Blackmon

Comment

comments