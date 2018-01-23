Joe A. Cade, 84

Joe Andrew Cade, 84, of Holly Springs died Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at Rex Hospital in Raleigh.

He was born in Wake County, son of the late Cary and Ruby Dewar Cade. He worked as a dispatcher for the Fuquay-Varina Police Department and a security guard lieutenant for Guilford Fibers. Mr. Cade also enjoyed umpiring 22 years for Fuquay-Varina at Falcon Park, where he earned a hot dog and drink per game. He attended Piney Grove Baptist Church in Fuquay-Varina.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Fuquay-Varina with the Rev. Steve Gordon and J.G. Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh.

Survivors include his wife, Eloise Evans Cade; stepson, J.G. Baker and wife Michaela of Holly Springs; stepgrandchildren, Randy Gray Ludlum, Candy Renee Sandy, Joshua Gray Baker and Tristen Rae Moorer; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Rylee, Payton, Natalie, Noah and Mason.

The family will receive friends at the church Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. and other times at the home of J.G. Baker.

Arrangements by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington.

Comment

comments