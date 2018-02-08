John J. Doyle, 51

John Joseph Doyle, 51, of Lillington died Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at his home. He was born on Jan. 1, 1967, in Mt. Holly, N.J., to Raymond and Doris Doyle. He was a HVAC tech. He was a commercial project manager for many years. Mr. Doyle was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Doyle; and sister, Dee Doyle.

A gathering of family and friends to share stories and memories of Mr. Doyle will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the main parlor of Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home in Dunn.

Survivors include his son, Devin Doyle of Raleigh; daughters, Amanda Doyle (Danny Haidet) of Tabernacle, N.J., and Jessica Doyle (Bobby Bettler) of Burlington, N.J.; brothers, Robert Doyle, Raymond Farmer and Mike Doyle (Robin), all of Mt. Holly; sisters, Dawn Fenton (Lester) of Angier and Patty McVicar (Randy) of Pasadena, Calif.; grandchildren: Jay-lynn Doyle, GiAnna Haidet, Bobbie Bettler, Branden Bettler and Kristen Rivera; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions for his children may be made to the John Doyle Memorial Fund, c/o Devin Doyle at PNC Bank, account number 5399802429.

John Joseph Doyle

Comment

comments