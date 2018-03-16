John T. Vankirk, 64

John Thomas Vankirk, 64, of Spring Lake died Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. He was born in Dearborn, Mich., on June 5, 1953. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Vankirk.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary of Kingdom Building Ministries, 10 Technology Drive, Garner, with Pastor Kwana Farrar officiating. He will be inurned at South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 State Road 7, Lake Worth, Fla., on Wednesday, March 21, at 1:30 p.m., with the Navy Honor Guard rendering military honors. Please direct all floral deliveries to Kingdom Building Ministries.

Survivors include his mother, Irene Selke Vankirk; his wife, Elana Hernandez Vankirk; daughter, Helen Vankirk; sons, John Vankirk and Phillip Vankirk; brothers, William Vankirk and Larry Vankirk; and grandsons, Alex Lassiter and Joseph Lassiter.

Arrangements by Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home.

