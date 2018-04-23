Johnny Lee Parker, 70, of Tanning Ridge Drive, Dunn, died peacefully at home Thursday afternoon, April 19, 2018, after a well-fought battle with Amyloidosis and multiple myeloma. He greeted each day with a smile on his face and joy in his heart.

Johnny was born at Good Hope Hospital on Dec. 18, 1947. He was the son of the late Alvester Lee and Carrie Mae Parker. He was raised on a farm in Erwin, N.C.

Johnny graduated from Erwin High School in 1966. At 18, he began his career at Gregory Poole Equipment Company as a Construction Technician Apprentice. He continued to grow with the company and spent most of his career as the Branch Manager for the Fayetteville Construction Branch. He retired in June 2017 after 51 years of service with GPEC.

He served in the National Guard where he was a Staff Sergeant from was 1970-1977.

Johnny was a faithful member of North Clinton Avenue Baptist Church. He was a deacon, Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, Youth chaperone, a member of the choir and Baptist Men.

Johnny was a member of the Fellowship Gun Club in Nash County. He loved deer hunting and fishing.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, April 23, at 11 a.m. at North Clinton Avenue Baptist Church, 507 N. Clinton Ave., Dunn, with the Rev. Conny Ray Parker, the Rev. Grover Blackburn, and the Rev. Billy Stines officiating. He will be laid to rest at Erwin Memorial Park.

Johnny is survived by his wife of 39 years, Winkey Daniels Parker; his daughters, Julia Parker Autry and her husband, Dale Autry, of Carolina Beach and Justin Parker of Dunn; his grandchildren, Peyton Kennedy Autry and Dylan Parker Autry; his brother, Conny Ray Parker and wife Sharon of Hendersonville, Tenn.; and a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews he dearly loved.

The family received friends at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home on Sunday, April 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. and other times at the home on Tanning Ridge Drive.

Flowers are welcome and memorials in Johnny’s memory may be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation or to the Building Fund at North Clinton Avenue Baptist Church.

Services are entrusted to Skinner & Smith Funeral Home of Dunn.

