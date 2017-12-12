Johnny T. Benson, 49

Johnny Travis Benson, 49, of Benson died Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn.

Mr. Benson was born May 13, 1968, in Johnston County to J.L. and Priscilla Austin Benson of Benson. Mr. Benson worked with Benson Tree and Stump.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson. Officiating will be the Rev. C.H. Lee. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.

Survivors, in addition to his parents, include his son, Patrick Glen Benson.

The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home and other times at the home of Tony and Denise Benson, 613 Surles Road, Benson, NC 27504.

Flowers are welcomed, however, memorials may be made to one’s favorite charity.

