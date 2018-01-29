Johnny W. Wester, 78

Johnny Whalen Wester, 78, of Broadway died Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, at his home.

Mr. Wester was born March 9, 1939, in Harnett County to the late Cary and Tabathe Patterson Wester. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary Womack.

A memorial service will be held this morning at 11 at Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy Jean Stewart Wester; a son, Bobby Strickland and wife Carly of Wrightsville Beach; daughters, Connie Willis of Broadway, Vickie Wester-Reynolds and husband Randy of Colorado, Tammy Bastress and husband Rodney of Broadway, Shelia Wester of the home, and Angela Thomas of Sanford; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

