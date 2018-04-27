Johnsonville Seniors Provided Medication Reviews

Proper use of medications is critical for safety. Medications certainly are important in patient care, but the improper use of drugs may cause a variety of serious problems. The Healthy Harnett partnership sponsored a medicine safety session on April 19 at the Johnsonville nutrition site, located in Cameron. Through this community outreach program, seniors meet one-on-one with pharmacists for a medication review.

Seniors are encouraged to gather medications, and bring all of their medications and supplements to the review. This provides an opportunity to review and discuss the medications they are taking. Reviewing medications with seniors helps to answer the seniors’ questions, verify what they are taking, identify and/or avoid medication errors and drug interactions and to assist the seniors to take medications correctly. The Campbell University School of Pharmacy staff and students provides the medication reviews.

According to Debra Vaughn, director of the Elderly Nutrition Program, “These sessions provide valuable information for seniors. It allows an opportunity to ask questions and works to improve medication management, which is so important.”

For more information, contact the Harnett County Health Department at 910-893-7550 or the Division on Aging at 910- 893-7578 or log onto the health department’s web site at www. harnett.org/health.

At the Johnsonville nutrition site, Martha Cain is provided a medication review from Kaitlyn Eldridge, Campbell University pharmacy student.

Contributed Photo

