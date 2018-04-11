Johnston County High School Students Honored By DAR

The Smith-Bryan chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) honored Johnston County high school students for receiving the Good Citizens Award.

Cleveland High student Grace Fulton and South Johnston High student Charli Rosenberg received the award at a special breakfast ceremony.

The DAR Good Citizens Award is intended to encourage and reward high school seniors who demonstrate good citizenship. Students selected to receive the award must have the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

The Good Citizen nominees were required to write an essay as part of the award process. This year’s topic was “How has America advanced the cause of freedom in the rest of the world?” Each winner received a certificate, a Good Citizen pin and a cash award.

The Smith-Bryan Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution honored Johnston County high school students for receiving the Good Citizens Award at a special breakfast meeting. Pictured from left are DAR Good Citizen Chairperson Grace Fulton, Cleveland High recipient Grace Fulton, Neuse Charter School recipient Caitlin Miller, South Johnston High recipient Charli Rosenberg, and Regent of the Smith-Bryan Chapter of the DAR Gayenell Gull.

Contributed Photo

