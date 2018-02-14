Johnston County Public Schools PR Team Brings Home Gold Awards

.

Staff earns three gold, four silvers.

School public relations professionals across the state were honored for the products of their craft during the North Carolina School Public Relations Association’s annual Blue Ribbon Awards for Effective Communications celebration at the O. Henry Hotel in Greensboro.

Johnston County Public Schools earned three gold awards and four silver awards in six categories:

. Digital Media Engagement – Gold Award

. Electronic Media – Gold Award

. Special Events/Programs – Gold Award

. Electronic Media – Silver Award

. Excellence in Writing – Silver Award

. Image/Graphic Design – Silver Award

. Publications – Silver Award Representing JCPS at the event were seven members of the communication and engagement team, including Crystal Roberts, chief of Communication and Engagement; Tracey Peedin Jones, public information officer; Nathanael Shelton, director of communication; Robert Cutter, graphic technician; Jason Bullock, media production specialist; Caitlin Furr, multimedia marketing specialist; and Majena Howell, printing services manager.

“Every day is amazing when you work with a team that encourages and emboldens those around them to achieve seemingly impossible goals,” said Ms. Peedin Jones, “I am personally proud of our public relations team and the work we do on a daily basis to enrich the lives of the students that we serve.”

According to Todd Hagans, NCSPRA president and executive director of community relations and communications for Gaston County Schools, the entries of the award-winners rivaled the best work of public relations practitioners in any field.

“Blue Ribbon Awards are the highest honor in our organization, and they validate the superior work done by my colleagues this year,” said Mr. Hagans. “This roster of excellence is tangible evidence that NCSPRA’s public relations professionals are among the nation’s finest and that they are producing cutting-edge communications and products that support their schools and school systems.”

Thirty-eight school districts were recognized for outstanding work and received a total of 306 awards in eight categories. Entries were judged by the Georgia School Public Relations Association Board of Directors.

Prior to the awards ceremony, attendees heard a presentation from Wake County Public Schools’ Dr. James Merrill, N.C. Superintendent of the Year.

W. Jeffrey Booker, Gaston County Schools superintendent and NCSPRA superintendent liaison, also offered congratulatory remarks during the ceremony on behalf of the state’s school superintendents.

Standing together at the NCSPRA annual Blue Ribbon Awards in Greensboro on the front row, from left, are Tracey Peedin Jones, Majena Howell, Caitlin Furr and Dr. Patricia Hollingsworth, chief communications officer, Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools. On the back row are NCSPRA Executive Director Chris Fuller, Robert Cutter, Jason Bullock and Nathanael Shelton. Not pictured is Crystal Roberts, chief of communication and engagement for JCPS.

