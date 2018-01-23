Johnston Health Adds Visitation Restrictions Because Of Flu

Johnston Health is experiencing an increased number of viral influenza cases among patients and out in the community. To ensure the safety of patients, the hospital is restricting children ages 11 and younger from visiting at the hospital campuses in Smithfield and Clayton.

In the past month, the hospital has treated 260 cases of the flu, mostly through the emergency departments. That’s three times as many cases as last year during the same period.

The restrictions are already in place at Betsy Johnson and Central Harnett hospitals. Those 12 and younger are restricted from visiting.

