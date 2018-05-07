Johnston NARFE Group To Meet Wednesday

Johnston County Chapter 2107 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Smithfield. All active and retired federal employees in the area are invited and urged to attend. A report on the recent State Federation meeting will be presented. Plans for a picnic in June at Clemmons State Forest will also be discussed.

