Johnston County Chapter 2107 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Smithfield. All active and retired federal employees in the area are invited and urged to attend. A report on the recent State Federation meeting will be presented. Plans for a picnic in June at Clemmons State Forest will also be discussed.
Johnston NARFE Group To Meet Wednesday
