Joseph E. Horne, 72

Joseph Earl Horne, 72, of 1154 Lee’s Chapel Church Road, Dunn, died Sunday, April 29, 2018, at his home.

Mr. Horne was born on April 5, 1946, in Harnett County, son of the late Alton Horne and Mary Ellen Capps Horne. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Ann Horne; and a sister, Delores Faye Williams. Mr. Horne worked for Dunn Auto Parts for 20-plus years and retired with the City of Dunn as an automotive mechanic.

A memorial service will be held tonight at 7 at Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerome Pope officiating.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanette Allen; sisters, Mary Sue Coleman and husband Larry of Dunn, Elizabeth Ellen Boyette and husband Tommy of Clinton; brother, Bobby Sherrill Horne and wife Dianne of Dunn; stepdaughter, Ellen Smith Blackmon of Dunn; stepgrandchildren, Kellie Blackmon, Jennifer Blackmon and Cameron Smith.

The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 7, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.

