Joseph F. Everett, 73

Joseph Felton Everett, 73, of Lee’s Place Drive, Lillington, died Saturday, April 21, 2018.

He was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he was involved with Maintane and was an usher for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He owned and operated Everett’s Welding Company for many 35 years. Mr. Everett was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Irene Everett; and a sister, Elsie Marie Tart.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church with Father Joseph G. Mulroney presiding. He will be laid to rest at Harnett Memorial Park, Lillington.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Ella Everett; son, Randy Gleen Everett of Lillington; grandchildren, Dustin Miller of Buies Creek and Chad Everett of Lillington; great-grandchildren, Dustin Miller Jr. and Blake Miller; and sisters, Mary Smith and husband Ricky of Four Oaks, Peggy Richards and husband Tony Buck of Wilmington, Linda Clark of Linden, Joann Senters and husband Joe of Lillington.

