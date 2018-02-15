Joseph Jeffries Secures Credentialed Manager Ranking

Lillington Town Manager Joseph D. Jeffries received the credentialed manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. Mr. Jeffries joins more than 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program.

ICMA’s mission is to create excellence in local governance by promoting professional management worldwide and increasing the proficiency of appointed chief administrative officers, assistant administrators and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world. The organization’s nearly 10,000 members in 27 countries also include educators, students and other local government employees.

To receive the prestigious ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.

“Joseph is a highly intelligent and skilled manager who is truly focused on public service,” said Lillington Mayor Glenn McFadden. “On behalf of the board of commissioners, we congratulate him on this distinctive achievement.”

Mr. Jeffries is qualified by 20 years of professional local government experience. Prior to his appointment in 2017 as town manager of Lillington, he served as both the county manager and planning director of Harnett County.

Jeffries

Comment

comments