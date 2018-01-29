Joseph ‘Joey’ L. Wise, 25

Joseph “Joey” Lawrence Wise, 25, of Durham, formerly of Coats, died Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Shanghai, China, while working for his company, Cisco.

He was born July 15, 1992, in Columbia, S.C., to Larry Wise and Chol Harris. He was a graduate of Triton High School and N.C. State University. Mr. Wise was employed with Cisco Systems and interned with Soft Pro and Cisco Systems during college. He was also a founding and chartering member of the Tau Chapter.

A funeral service will be held 2:30 p.m. today at Apex Funeral Home Chapel, 550 W. Williams St., Apex. Burial will follow the service at Raleigh Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Survivors include his father, Larry Wise; mother, Chol Harris and husband Gary; sisters, Maliah Wise and Grace Harris; and brother, William Wise.

