Joseph Olan Dunn, 88, of Dunn died Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joel and Lennie Dunn; brothers, Robie and Coleman Dunn; and sisters, Irene, Ethel and Sarah Lee.

Funeral services will be held this morning at 11 at West & Dunn Funeral Home Chapel, Benson, by the Rev. John Harper. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Survivors include his wife, Lolita Dunn; daughter, Pandora Holloway and husband Mitchell of Garner; sons, Keith Dunn and wife Lou Ann of Dunn, Joe Dunn and wife June of Benson, and Bryan Dunn of Dunn; grandchildren, Keith Jr., Eric, Kristy, Keith, Colby, Jacob, Madison, Alli and Bryce; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Caison, Cole, Kaylee and Kennedy; and sister, Jeanette Temple and husband Edison of Four Oaks.

Joseph Olan Dunn

