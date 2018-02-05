Josephine W. Johnson, 88

The Coats Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for Man, Woman, Farmer and Humanitarian of the Year. Deadline for nominations is Wednesday. Award recipients will be selected based upon the nominee’s past and current involvement in Coats and the surrounding area, as well as the individual’s achievements and contributions. Membership in the chamber has no bearing on the selection of candidates.

The annual awards banquet will be held Tuesday, Feb. 6, at Triton High School. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information or an application, call 910-897-6213 or email chamber@coatschamber.com.

