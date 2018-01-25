Joyce P. Stewart, 90

Joyce Pryor Stewart, 90, of Buies Creek died Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at Harnett Woods in Dunn.

She was born in Harnett County on March 20, 1927, to the late Robert Lacy and Hattie E. Pryor. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas Stewart; sister, Dorothy E. Pryor; and a brother, R.L. Pryor. She worked at Cornell Dubilier in Fuquay-Varina for 25 years. She was lifelong member of Buies Creek First Baptist Church.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday at O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Michael Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Union Christian Church Cemetery in Lillington. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. and other times at the home of Marilyn and Larry Buie.

Survivors include her daughter, Marilyn S. Buie and husband Larry of Buies Creek; grandsons, Larry Jr. of Raleigh, Jason Buie and wife Angela of Buies Creek; great-granddaughters, Reese, Peyton and Cassidy of Buies Creek; sister, Nancy Bennett and husband Bunn Bennett of Kinston; sister-in-law, Jean Pryor of Buies Creek; and nephews, Ronnie and Rusty Pryor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Buies Creek First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 160, Buies Creek, NC 27506; or the Alzheimer’s Association Eastern N.C. Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.

