Judy Jones, 75, of Dunn died Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at her home. She was born April 14, 1942, in Wade to the late Mary Louise McDaniel Elderidge and George William Elderidge. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, William Dudley Elderidge and Larry Dean Elderidge; and her sister” Gloria Ann Lequieu.

A funeral service will be conducted Friday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home with the Revs. Doug Howard, Richard Beasley and Randy Beasley officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Antioch Church Cemetery.

Survivors include her husband, Jessie Jones; daughters, Lisa Burnette and husband R.C. Tyndall of Dunn, Susan Renee Watson and husband Zavier of Durham, Jessica McLamb and husband Michael of Newton Grove, Mary Walker and husband Raymond of Erwin; son, Dustin Jones and fiancée Heather Stevens of Erwin; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home and other times at the home.

Floral tributes are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

