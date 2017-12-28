Judy N. Brown, 75

Judy Nordan Brown, 75, of Wilmington died Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice.

She was born in Harnett County on Sept. 28, 1942. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby H. Brown.

A service is being planned. Friends may contact the family for information.

Survivors include her daughter, Amy Brown; grandchildren, Ciera Alley and Jordin Williams; and sister, Wilma Byrd.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice at www.tmcfunding. com, in memory of Mrs. Brown.

Arrangements by Wilmington Funeral & Cremation.

