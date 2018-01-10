Landscape Maintenance Is Program Topic

The Just-A-Mere Garden Club met Jan. 2 for its monthly meeting. Rita Wilson was the hostess at the fellowship hall of Mount Elam Baptist Church.

President Catherine Gilmore opened the meeting with the reading of the club collect. She then shared a story on making gardening fun.

Brian Williams, owner and operator of Williams Lawn Service & Landscaping, was the guest speaker. Mr. Williams spoke on his annual checklist for landscaping maintenance. He addressed questions and concerns that members had.

In the brief business session, the 2018 N.C. Garden Club calendars weredistributed. Plans were discussed for the Valentine’s party for residents and staff of Golden Years Nursing Home.

Elsie Jackson won the hostess gift drawing claiming a garden tote bag. The meeting was dismissed with the reading of the motto.

A social period followed. The hostess served chicken salad and pimento cheese croissants, fresh fruit, chocolate oatmeal cookies, cheese ball and crackers, soft drinks, hot cocoa with marshmallows.

The club will meet in February for its annual Valentine’s dinner.

Attending the meeting were Rachel Edwards, Catherine Gilmore, Pattie Godwin, Dixie Honeycutt, Elsie Jackson, Karene Smith, Martha Turner, Betsy Williams and the hostess, Ms. Wilson.

Hostess Rita Wilson presents Elsie Jackson with the hostess gift she won at the Just-A-Mere Garden Club meeting Jan. 2.

