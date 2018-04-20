Just-A-Mere Garden Club Holds April Meeting

. Betsy Williams gives program on ‘Sharing Seeds & Plants.’

Rena McLamb hosted the Just-A-Mere Garden Club in the Piney Green Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on April 3. The hostess added Easter lilies and blooming azaleas to the fellowship hall.

The reading of the club collect opened the meeting. There were 10 members who attended.

Beverly Best’s devotion centered on the lilies. Scripture provides assurance of God’s care, the same as He tends to the lilies.

The program by Betsy Williams focused on “Sharing Seeds & Plants.” By sharing, gardening is not as costly and gardens continue plant life from an earlier time. As it is a joy to share one with another, the president gave members potted “babies” from her airplane plant.

Plans were made to attend a planning meeting at Eastover about the Fall Board Meeting.

It was decided to have a work session on the club’s constitution and address any area that needed to be updated.

Martha Turner won a potted hydrangea in the hostess gift drawing.

The meeting closed with the motto being quoted by the club ladies.

The hostess served key lime pie and turtle pie, along with a number of finger foods. Lime punch and soft drinks were also enjoyed.

Martha Turner, winner of the hostess gift, is shown with Rena McLamb, hostess for the April meeting of the Just-A-Mere Garden Club.

Betsy Williams talks about sharing seeds and plants for the

program at the Just-A-Mere Garden Club's April meeting.

