Katherine H. Patterson, 67, of Broadway died Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, at Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.

A native of Harnett County, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Kate Burgess Hollingsworth. Mrs. Patterson retired from the N.C. Child Support Division of Harnett County after approximately 30 years of service. She was a lifelong member of Spring Hill United Methodist Church where she served in many areas of leadership, especially in the Children’s Ministry, the Quilting Guild and The Food Ministry.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. today at Spring Hill United Methodist Church with Dr. Jerome Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Summerville Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service, in the church sanctuary and other times at their home.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Danny Patterson; son, Daniel Patterson and wife Nikki of Broadway; daughter, Hollie Maynard and husband Steven of Angier; sister, Carolyn Hudson and husband Norwood of Lillington; brother, Arthur “Mickey” Hollingsworth and wife Frances “Nina” of Dunn; and grandchildren, Christopher Wall, Selby Kate Maynard, Dani Rae Maynard and Everly Claire Maynard.

Arrangements by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington.

