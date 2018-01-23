Kathleen Jackson, 84

Kathleen Jackson of Erwin, N.C., departed this life on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, at Cornerstone Health and Rehab being 84 years of age. She was born on Oct. 29, 1933, in Clinton, N.C., to the late James Harvell and the late Katie Hester Harvell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Lee “Puny” Jackson; four brothers, James Harvell, Richard “Pete” Harvell, Joe Harvell and Charles Lee Harvell; four sisters, Ethel Thornton, Louise Moody, Betty Lou Phillps and Josephine Tysinger. She retired from Burlington Mills after over 25 years of service. She was a member of St. Matthews Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church. Kathleen enjoyed spending her time doing needlepoint, sewing, going to church, and with her dog, Cupcake.

She leaves behind to mourn her passing one son, Keith Jackson of Lillington, N.C.; two daughters, Cathy McClain and husband Glenn of Carbonhill, Ohio, and Lynn Souissi and husband Haithem of Dunn, N.C.; one brother, George Harvell of Turkey, N.C.; grandchildren, Joshua Joyner, Justin Joyner, Angela Jackson, Misty Foster and Andrea Potts; great-grandchildren, Colby Joyner, Jaden Joyner, Marissa Rittenhouse, Elijah Rittenhouse, Patrick Foster, Kayleigh Potts and Preston Potts; great-great grandchild, Xander Rittenhouse; and special friend, JL Ryals.

A funeral service to commemorate the life of Kathleen Jackson will be conducted on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerome Edwards officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Erwin Memorial Park with Chandler Gautier, Glenn McClain, Justin Joyner and Clifton Ryals serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

All arrangements are entrusted to Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cromartiemiller. com.

