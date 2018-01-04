Kathryn L. Wright, 83

Kathryn Large Wright, 83, of Broadway died Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, at Sanford Nursing and Rehabilitation. A native of Alamance County, she was born on June 18, 1934, to the late Thomas J. and Mozelle C. Large. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald, Glen and Earl Large.

A service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Alamance Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with her family receiving friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the chapel.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Rufus A. Wright; her daughter, Terry Wright Ward (Dennis); son, Todd A. Wright (Robbin); granddaughters, Emily W. Compton and Megan W. Londa; grandsons, A. Ross Ward, Nathan A. Wright and Zachary A. Wright; great-granddaughter, Rainey Kathryn Compton; and sisters, Becky L. Midkiff and Delores Large.

The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Broadway.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Sanford or the Alzheimer’s Association.

