Keeping Up With The Camels

Camels Kick Off Big South Outdoor T& F Championships

Campbell heads to the 2018 Big South Outdoor Track & Field Championships this week. The championships run today through Friday at High Point’s Vert Stadium.

Action begins today at 10 a.m. with the women’s discus. For the full championships schedule of events for the men’s and women’s competition, visit BigSouthSports.com.

Follow live results for the 2018 Big South Outdoor Track & Field Championships, and watch all three days on the Big South Network.

On the men’s side, Camels hold the season’s top marks in four different events. Khai McLin owns the Big South’s best 100-meter time at 10.40, as well as the second-best time in the 200 meters at 20.98. Amon Kemboi carries the league’s best times in both the 1500 meters (3:43.49) and the 5000 meters (13:37.48), while Lawrence Kipkoech owns a 28:48.26 in the 10000 meters.

Kipkoech also carries the second-best 5000 meters time at 13:46.00, and the third ranked 1500 meter mark with a 3:47.25. The Camels boast four in the top-10 of the 5000 meters, with Ronald Cheserek (5th, 14:25.49) and Meshack Kipruto (8th, 14:40.38).

Kemboi (2nd, 28:55.46) and Kipruto (5th, 30:44.55) also own top-5 times in the 10000 meters.

With a season-best time of 3:15.04 at last week’s Liberty Twilight, the CU men’s 4×400 meter relay squad, with C. Daequon Carr, Trevon Compito, Collin Cooper and Ka’Deem Wynn, rank second in the conference.

Other Camels with top 5 marks include Noah Tyson in the triple jump (second, 14.92m), David Ward in the discus (third, 43.98m), Curtis Carr in the 100 meters (fourth, 10.71) and Graeme Fisher in the 800 meters (fifth, 1:53.51).

On the women’s side, Sabina Allen has posted the Big South’s best marks in both the long jump and the triple jump, with 6.31 and 13.24 meter leaps, respectively. Shenelle McKay, who owns the Big South’s best high jump mark of the season at 1.70 meters, also ranks second in both the long jump (5.73m) and the triple jump (12.08m) behind Allen.

Joan Maritim’s 5000 meters time of 16:38.36, meanwhile, ranks second in the conference, while Carrie Baker stands fourth in the pole vault with a 3.66 meter mark. Roshae Jackson owns two top-5 marks with a time of 2:09.98 in the 800 meters and a 4:36.82 in the 1500 meters.

Campbell finished runner-up in both the men’s and women’s standings at the 2018 Big South Indoor Track & Field Championships in February. Both Campbell teams also took runner-up finishes at last season’s outdoor championships.

The NCAA East Regionals begin on May 24 in Tampa, Fla.

Five Camels Earn Big South Softball Post-Season Honors; Caroline Smith Named Scholar-Athlete Of The Year Caroline Smith has been named Big South Conference softball scholar-athlete of the year and is one of five Campbell University players to earn league postseason honors.

Smith was also named as the shortstop on the Big South allconference first team along with Rachel McCollum (third base) and Lizabeth McCurry (designated player). Bri Bryant and Katie Manring were chosen for the Big South all-freshman team.

A junior from Wilson, Smith has started all 52 games at shortstop for the Camels (27-25, 12-9 Big South). She is batting .342, ranks fourth in the Big South in slugging (.80), fifth in home runs (13), doubles (15) and total bases (111), sixth in RBI (46), seventh in runs (40) and 10th in hits (55).

Against Big South pitching, she led the league with 25 RBIs in 21 games and ranked second in homers (7). Smith produced 13 multi-hit games and collected a career-high five RBIs twice. In a win at Charleston Southern last month, Smith tripled and hit a grand slam. She produced a season-high three hits five times and was twice named Big South player of the week. Smith already ranks 10th on Campbell’s all-time home runs charts (24).

A two-time Big South Presidential Honor Roll member, Smith owns a 3.923 grade point average as an exercise and sport science major. She was also named to the 2018 Big South softball all-academic team.

A red-shirt sophomore from Seven Springs, McCollum ranks fifth nationally in total bases, sixth in home runs, 14th in slugging and 21st in RBI. She enters this week’s Big South Championship second in the league in homers (18), doubles (17), total bases (134) and slugging (.802), third in runs (45) and RBIs (53), sixth in batting (.377) and seventh in on-base percentage (.453).

McCollum has collected 15 multi-hit games in 2018, including a career high four hits at Jacksonville. She tied a career high with five RBIs twice during the year and had two home runs and four RBIs in a 16-2 win at Virginia. McCollum is already second on the school’s single-season home run list and third in career homers (39).

A red-shirt senior from Asheville, McCurry stands 22nd in the nation in home runs (15). She is third among Big South home run leaders, fourth in RBIs (47) and seventh in slugging (.624). She tied a career-high with six RBI at Virginia and matched that output last week at NC A& T. McCurry homered twice in games against Virginia, Gardner- Webb and East Carolina. She smacked a career-high four hits at NC A& T, one of 12 multi-hit games on the year. Among her 12 multi-RBI outings was also a five-RBI effort vs. ECU.

A native of Pine Hall, Manring has played in played in 48 games with 36 starts either at third base, outfield or DP. She is batting .306 with 11 doubles, one homer and 21 RBI. Manring produced a season-high three hits four times and twice drove in four in a game. She was named Big South freshman of the week (April 16). Manring hit her first career home run at Longwood.

An outfielder from Fayetteville, Bryant played in 41 games with 36 starts before suffering a season-ending knee injury in mid-April. She batted .276 with three home runs, 22 runs scored and seven RBI. Named Big South freshman of the week on April 9, Bryant homered twice vs. Radford. She posted a season- high four hits vs. East Carolina, one of her seven multi-hit games.

Campbell will carry the fourth seed into this week’s Big South Conference softball championship and meet fifthseeded Gardner-Webb Wednesday in Radford, Va. The Camels and Runnin’ Bulldogs (28-27, 8-13) open the four-day event Wednesday in a noon first pitch at the Radford Softball Stadium. Third seeded and host Radford (33-17, 13-8) will square off against sixth seed Winthrop (1730, 7-14) at 2:30 p.m. The losers of the first two games meet at 5 p.m. in an elimination game.

Top-seeded Liberty (44-12, 18-3) opens play Thursday at noon against the Campbell vs. Gardner-Webb winner, while second seed Longwood (36-14, 17-4) will play the winner of the Radford-Winthrop contest at 2:30 p.m. The double-elimination event continues through Saturday with the championship round scheduled for a noon start.

