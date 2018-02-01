Kelly McLean, 72, of 126 Allen Drive, Erwin, died Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at Laurels of Chatham, Pittsboro.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Green’s Chapel FWB Church, 29 Green’s Chapel Church Road, Lillington, by Pastor Demetrius Elliott. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery, Dunn.

Survivors include children, Theodore McKoy (Willia Mae) and Michael McKoy, all of Dunn, and Amie White (Reggie) of Fayetteville; sister, Bertha McNeill of the home; brothers, Deacon Leon McLean (Lois) of Lillington, Deacon Thurman McLean of Erwin and Roosevelt McLean of Capitol Heights, Md.; 24 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. at Dafford Funeral Home, Dunn.

Kelly McLean

Comment

comments