KIDS SPEAK

What are you looking forward to in the new year?

by Melody Brown-Peyton

Ella Dragotta

“I’m looking forward to going to kindergarten.”

Elijah Dragotta

“I’m looking forward to going to Disney World in the summer.”

Aiden Martinez

“I’m looking forward to celebrating the New Year.”

Ashari Watlington

“I’m looking forward to passing the sixth grade.”

Shi Maurici

“I’m looking forward to passing my end-ofgrade (EOG) testing.”

Nashara McNeill

“I’m looking forward to celebrating my birthday and passing my endof- grade (EOG) testing.”

