What is your favorite thing to do when spring comes?

by Rick Curl

Brooklyn Maxwell, 6

“I like to play on the Wii and watch TV.”

Ava Maxwell, 6

“I like to play with the butterflies.”

Aaron Campbell, 8

“Play with my friends on my PS4.”

Aarionna Campbell, 8

“Go to my mama’s friend’s pool.”

Sarah Harrison, 9

“Play outside with my dog, Biscuit.”

Elizabeth Harrison, 9

“Not go to school.”

