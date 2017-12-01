KIDS SPEAK AT BUIES CREEK ELEMENTARY

A 72-year-old Dunn man died on Thanksgiving Day in a one-car wreck near his home.

The accident took place at 3:51 p.m. on Fairground Road outside Dunn.

Cecil Stancil, 72, of Fairground Road was driving a 1997 Mercury at a “high rate of speed,” ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, skidded out of control and hit several brick columns, Highway Patrol Sgt. John Bobbitt said.

A witness said it took place in front of Mr. Stancil’s home and hit the brick columns of his neighbor.

Mr. Stancil, who had no passengers in the car, died as a result. He did not have on a seat belt, Sgt. Bobbitt said, adding that alcohol or cell phone use did not appear to be factors. “Speed was a contributing factor,” he said.

Funeral services for Mr. Stancil will be today at 11 a.m. at Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Benson.

Mr. Stancil retired from Dorothea Dix Hospital. He also served in the North Carolina National Guard. He was a father of two and had four grandchildren.

— Lisa Farmer

