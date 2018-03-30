Kids Speak at Cape Fear Christian Academy

What does Easter mean to you?

by Shaun Savarese

Nev Spradley, 8

“It means joy and being with your family.”

Allie Marrow, 6

“Jesus rose up from the dead.”

Luke Robbins, 5

“That’s when Jesus got out of the dead.That’s when the Easter Bunny comes to your house. Last year he gave me a stuffed rabbit.”

Noah Brooks, 6

“God made us.”

Elijah Inman, 7

“Jesus, and he rose from the dead and he died on the cross for all of our sins.”

Rhett Alphin, 9

“It’s when Jesus rose from the dead.”

Bailey Dunn, 11

“Jesus getting crucified for our sins and then he was resurrected.”

