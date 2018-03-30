Kids Speak at Cape Fear Christian Academy

What does Easter mean to you?
by Shaun Savarese
Nev Spradley, 8
“It means joy and being with your family.”
Allie Marrow, 6
“Jesus rose up from the dead.”
Luke Robbins, 5
“That’s when Jesus got out of the dead.That’s when the Easter Bunny comes to your house. Last year he gave me a stuffed rabbit.”
Noah Brooks, 6
“God made us.”
Elijah Inman, 7
“Jesus, and he rose from the dead and he died on the cross for all of our sins.”
Rhett Alphin, 9
“It’s when Jesus rose from the dead.”
Bailey Dunn, 11
“Jesus getting crucified for our sins and then he was resurrected.”