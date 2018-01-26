Kids Speak at Dr. P.K. Vyas Recreation Center

What is your favorite part of playing basketball in Dunn?

by Shaun Savarese

Kobe Plata, 11

“Shooting and dribbling because you can get better by dribbling.”

Kash Perry, 11

“It is very neatly organized. It’s all in one place, so we don’t have to go anywhere.”

Malachi Cooke, 9

“Being a point guard because I get to pass the ball and drive to the basket.”

West Stanley, 9

“The best part is shooting layups because it’s one of the easiest parts.”

Everett Jackson, 10

“Shooting because it makes you stronger and it’s fun.”

Demarbiaz Devane, 10

“Shooting layups because it is the easiest shot to do, because you’re right next to the goal.”

