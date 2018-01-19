KIDS SPEAK AT DREAM BIG ACADEMY

What is the funniest thing that ever happened to you?

by Shaun Savarese

Tazion Williams, 9

“When my friend was making jokes in class, he told me something really funny.”

Janay Ray, 5

“When my mommy tickled me.”

Aubrianna Collaso, 9

“I was at a softball tournament and I got hit in the leg and started laughing out of nowhere. It really didn’t hurt. I was just laughing.”

Tyshawn Woodard, 6

“When my brother tickled me … I was laughing.”

Jordan Moore, 7

“When my dad pinches his nose, he sounds like SpongeBob.”

Dynasty Anderson, 7

“When my grandma tickled me, I started to laugh. She makes cookies for me and we went to the circus before with my cousins.”

Comment

comments