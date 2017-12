What would you give for Christmas?

by Shaun Savarese

Ryder Jackson, 5 Gentry Primary

“Toys. Like robots.”

Austin Barefoot, 12 Coats-Erwin Middle

“Anything to help families out. Food, toys, anything to support people that don’t have anything for Christmas.”

Grayson McCorquodale, 3

“Clothes.”

Logan McCorquodale, 7 Faith Education Academy

“A blue coat because I love people.”

Cameron Byrd, 8 Salemburg Elem.

“A television, so they could watch ‘The Avengers.’”

