KIDS SPEAK AT HARNETT PRIMARY

What ways are you and your family preparing for snow?

by Melody Brown-Peyton

Eduardo Ortiz

“My parents are purchasing items so that my brother and I can play in the snow.”

Adamarys Ruiz Alonso

“We are purchasing extra groceries.”

West Stanley

“My parents are making sure that I have warm clothes to go out and play in the snow.”

Ar'Mani Surles

“My family and I are getting our warm clothes together to enjoy the snow.”

Gerald Bowers Jr.

“My family and I are preparing to go out in the snow.”

Ashleigh Ledford

“We are preparing to go and stay with my aunt.”

