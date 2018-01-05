KIDS SPEAK AT HARNETT PRIMARY

What ways are you and your family preparing for snow?
by Melody Brown-Peyton
Eduardo Ortiz
“My parents are purchasing items so that my brother and I can play in the snow.”
Adamarys Ruiz Alonso
“We are purchasing extra groceries.”
West Stanley
“My parents are making sure that I have warm clothes to go out and play in the snow.”
Ar'Mani Surles
“My family and I are getting our warm clothes together to enjoy the snow.”
Gerald Bowers Jr.
“My family and I are preparing to go out in the snow.”
Ashleigh Ledford
“We are preparing to go and stay with my aunt.”