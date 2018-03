What do you know about St. Patrick’s Day?

by Shaun Savarese

Kassidy Jones, 4

“Green and yellow and pink and purple and green and purple and pink and yellow.”

Journee Wallace, 4

“That you’re supposed to wear green like a frog or a leprechaun.”

Kennedy McLean, 4

“You gotta wear green.”

Leah Griffin, 5

“It’s a holiday we celebrate. We wear green clothes and the leaves change colors.”

Jaleal Hardy, 5

“You wear green.”

Jordan Troy, 5

“It has rainbows and leprechauns.”

