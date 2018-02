What’s something you need to be president?

by Tom Woerner

Maddison Mitchell,

6

“Being kind.”

Ashley Bliven, 13

“Being considerate of everyone and having knowledge.”

Dottie Minick, 6

“Getting things done.”

Easton Bliven, 6

“Being strong and powerful.”

Noah Jackson, 7

“Being friends with everyone.”

Aaron Reid, 8

“He should have money.”

