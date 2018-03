What is something you like to do in the spring, when the weather gets warmer?

by Tom Woerner

Graham Jackson, 7

“I like climbing on trees; it is fun.”

Emmanuel Ibarra, 9

“Going outside to play soccer.”

Rocio Santiago, 10

“I like to play with my dogs.”

Noah Naylor, 6

“I like to play on my Play Station.”

Makayla Carter, 7

“I like to go swimming at the beach.”

Isaiah Oates, 11

“Playing soccer with my brother.”

