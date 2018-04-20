Kids Speak at North Harnett Primary School

What is something your parents tell you to do almost every day?
by Tom Woerner
Lillia Wilson, 6
“Clean up my room.”
Elliott Roberts, 6
“They tell me to be good at school.”
Savannah Gabrielli, 6
“They tell me to get purple awards.”
Julio Chavez-Ramierez, 6
“They tell me to do my homework.”
Sarah Stewart, 6
“They tell me to clean up my room even when I don’t want to because I am too lazy.”
Liam McCauley, 6
“They tell me to clean up when my friends are coming because it looks like a bomb went off in my room.”