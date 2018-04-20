Kids Speak at North Harnett Primary School

What is something your parents tell you to do almost every day?

by Tom Woerner

Lillia Wilson, 6

“Clean up my room.”

Elliott Roberts, 6

“They tell me to be good at school.”

Savannah Gabrielli, 6

“They tell me to get purple awards.”

Julio Chavez-Ramierez, 6

“They tell me to do my homework.”

Sarah Stewart, 6

“They tell me to clean up my room even when I don’t want to because I am too lazy.”

Liam McCauley, 6

“They tell me to clean up when my friends are coming because it looks like a bomb went off in my room.”

