How does Santa Claus fit down the chimney with his toys?

by Tom Woerner

Dallas Livingston, 7

“He touches his nose once to get in and then again when he wants to get out.”

Christopher Livingston, 9

“He jiggles from side to side.”

Nylah Cummings, 9

“There are some bricks out and he puts his foot in the hole.”

Dominic Cummings, 3

“He just jumps.”

Kaliyah McDougald, 7

“He probably just slides right down.”

Aniyah McDougald, 6

“He uses magic.”

