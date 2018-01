What was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream for this country?

by Melody Brown-Peyton

Lynden Lewis

“For segregation to be gone.”

Zyon Small

“His dream was to end slavery.”

Andrew Howie Adams Bryant

“To end racism.”

Yesenia Amaya

“To end slavery and for everyone to be treated fairly.”

Emily Williamson

“To end slavery so that African-Americans could be treated fair.”

Nevaeh Smiley

“For everyone to be nice to each other.”

