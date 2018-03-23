Kids Speak at Wayne Avenue Elementary

What is your favorite part about Easter?

by Shaun Savarese

Aaliyah Douglas, 10

“You get to be around your family. We play games outside like an egg and spoon race and a bestpainted egg competition.”

Jaidalyn Ahl, 10

“My favorite part of Easter is finding Smarties in my eggs.”

Izayah Walker, 12

“My favorite part about Easter is finding eggs. I like the potato sack race because I always win.”

Geovanny Sican, 11

My favorite part about Easter is when my family is together. We have a party and talk and go have fun outside.”

Leilani Campos, 9

“My favorite part about Easter is when you decorate eggs and paint them and then you get to find them.”

Jimmy Page, 10

“When you find eggs with money inside of them.”

