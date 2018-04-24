Kimberleigh M. Medlin, 24

Kimberleigh Michelle Medlin, 24, of Roseboro died Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at her home.

She was born in Chapel Hill on Aug. 9, 1993, daughter of Larry Wayne Medlin Jr. and Candie Michelle Tart Medlin.

A funeral service will be conducted noon Thursday in the chapel of the Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Groves officiating.

Survivors include her father, Larry Wayne Medlin Jr. of Erwin; her mother, Candie Michelle Tart Medlin; son, Alexander Matthew Cook; brother, John Wesley Medlin II and wife Catherine of Spring Hope; and grandparents, Frankie and Linda Tyndall of Dunn, Bobby and Claudia Tart of Spivey’s Corner, Deloris and Anderson Gregory Gill of Fayetteville.

Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. noon at the funeral home.

