Kindergarten Registration Begins Thursday

Johnston County Public Schools is implementing a new online kindergarten registration process beginning with the 2018-19 school year. Parents may begin the online process Thursday and are encouraged to reserve a seat for their children prior to March 29. Children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2018, to enroll. Online registration will take approximately 30 to 40 minutes. Registration in person at the child’s school will start March 29. Parents are encouraged to complete the online registration process online prior to kindergarten registration day. For more information or to register, visit www.johnston. k12.nc.us/ Page/12424.

