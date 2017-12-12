Lacie L. Manning, 97

Lacie Lee Manning, 97, of 210 W. McIver St., Angier, died Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at her home.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at Cape Fear Conference “A” Headquarters, 25 Beaver Road, Erwin, by Pastor Dr. Michael Dials. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery, Dunn.

Survivors include sons, Joe Melvin (Carrie) of Willow Spring and Aaron of the home; goddaughter, Frances Montgomery; sister, Hattie Burton of Washington, D.C.; and a host of grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-greatgrandchildren.

Viewing will be Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Dafford Funeral Home, Angier, and viewing Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Conference Headquarters.

