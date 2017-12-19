Lady Camels Give Opponent An ‘Education’

From CU Media Services

Summer Price scored 21 points and Taya Bolden added 10, as Campbell defeated Columbia International, 78-39, in women’s basketball on Education Day on Thursday afternoon inside Gore Arena in Buies Creek.

The Camels (6-2) opened the game on a 15-2 run and extended their lead to as much as 41, 78-37 with 1:38 left in the contest, to earn their second-largest margin of victory this season.

Raven Fleming led five CIU (1-12) scorers with 19 points. She also led her team in rebounds with eight.

Campbell held the Rams to just four points in the opening period to mark the lowest point total scored by an opponent in a single quarter this season. The Camels also held CIU to six points in the second quarter to rank second in the same category.

CIU’s 39 points marked the lowest point total scored by a Campbell opponent this season.

Price surpassed the 20-point total for the third time this season on 9-of-13 (.692) shooting in just 23 minutes of action.

Bolden pulled down 12 rebounds to go along with her 10 points for her fourth double-double of the season.

Julia Crocker saw action for the first time since Nov. 19 against USC Upstate. The freshman recorded two points in three minutes of action.

Campbell outscored the Rams in the paint 48-4. The Camels’ 44-point margin marks the largest total on the season and outlasts the second highest margin of 30 by 14 points.

The Camels garnered 20 second chance points on a seasonhigh 23 offensive boards.

Good Day On Boards

CU snagged the second-most rebounds of the season, grabbing 56 rebounds, which is two boards shy of the 58-rebound performance against William Peace on Nov. 17.

Hayley Barber recorded three steals followed by a trio Camels with two steals to combine for the most steals as a team this season with 13.

Campbell was 35-of-84 (.417) from the field and held the Rams to just 15-of-55 (.273) shooting.

The Camels scored 16 points on 20 turnovers to match a season- high in turnovers forced.

Along with controlling the game on the defensive end, Campbell notched 24 fast break points and added 31 points off the bench including nine points from Sarah Smith and eight points from Ashlyn Hampton.

Campbell concluded its fourgame home stand on Monday against Norfolk State. That game had not ended at press time for this edition.

