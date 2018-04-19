Larry D. McNeill, 54

Larry Donnell McNeill, 54, of 2209 Doc’s Road, Lillington, died Monday, April 16, 2018, at Central Harnett Hospital, Lillington.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at Dafford Funeral Home, 50 Tippett Road, Angier, by the Rev. Michael Matthews. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery, Dunn.

Survivors include his wife, Annie McNeill; children, Larry D. Johnson of Lillington and Gabrielle McNeill of Charlotte; brothers, Ronnie Mc-Neill (Shirley) of Raeford and Daniel Currie of Lillington; and sisters, Frances Currie of Fayetteville, Glenda McNeill of Lillington and Brenda McNeill of Oklahoma.

Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

