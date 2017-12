Larry Thomas Hayes, 69, of Coats died Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at Wake Med, Raleigh.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Thomas and Mavis Alene Langdon Hayes; and his sister, Bonnie Lynn Liles.

A memorial service will be held at a later time.

Survivors include a brother, William H. Hayes and wife Sharon of Coats; niece, Miranda Liles Flowers; and nephews, Braxton Ray Liles and William H. Hayes.

Announcement by Coats Funeral Home & Crematory.

Larry Thomas Hayes

Comment

comments